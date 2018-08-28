Kenny Martin: Slow down to smell the roses occasionally

By Jared Felkins

Do you remember the saying, “You’ve got to slow down to smell the roses?” How true.

For example, have you ever had someone race past you on the road, only to find yourself right beside him or her at the next traffic light? Admit it. You take personal satisfaction in the fact that the same speed demon who just passed you several miles back accomplished nothing with his or her speeding and reckless driving. It’s all you can do to contain the laughter. You almost feel like looking over at the driver and rubbing it in, but thankfully you contain yourself.

So I ask, does a speeding driver really make up much time by speeding? A speeding vehicle will not normally make up any real noticeable time by traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. Don’t get me wrong. Two vehicles traveling on a deserted straight road without traffic and traffic obstructions will not arrive at the same time. The faster vehicle will, of course, arrive sooner. However, that’s not the real world in everyday driving. Everyday driving consists of many traffic variables. We have other vehicles and traffic obstructions to contend with which change things.

Speed limits are usually set by engineers and safety advisors who have determined vehicles should travel at certain speeds on certain roads to assure their safe operation and handling. Many factors are considered when evaluating roadway speed limits. You have to consider roadway design, grade, slope, elevation, weather conditions, density and the material of which the roadway is made.

Traveling in excess of the posted speed limit on any given road is a dangerous practice that usually only leads to traffic citations, accidents, higher stress levels, higher insurance premiums, higher medical costs and far too often serious injury or death. So ask yourself, is speeding or committing traffic violations really worth the effort or time?

Please slow down and take time to smell the roses.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.