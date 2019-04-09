Lynn donates flags to Rutland Elementary School

By

State Rep. Susan Lynn donated four flags Friday to Rutland Elementary School.

Lynn’s donation included two United States flags and two Tennessee flags. Lynn presented the flags to Rutland Elementary School assistant principal Stephanie Hines after she met with school administrators.

“It was a privilege to visit Rutland Elementary School and donate these special flags to the school,” said Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “It’s always great to speak with our teachers and administrators, and I hope these flags will encourage students to get involved in their state and country. They are the leaders of tomorrow.”

Lynn represents House District 57. She is chair of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee and also serves as vice-chair of the Joint Pensions and Insurance Committee. She is a member of the Calendar & Rules Committee, Joint Fiscal Review Committee, Select Committee on Rules, Naming, Designating and Private Acts Committee and Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee.