Missing man’s remains found

The remains of a Mt. Juliet man reported missing in August were found in a wooded area in Hermitage two weeks ago, according to Mt. Juliet police.

The body of Dace Martinez, 29, was found. Martinez was reported missing Aug. 25.

The discovery ended the search for Martinez, who was last seen at his home on West Division Street in Mt. Juliet near the Davidson County line.

Police said the skeletal remains of Martinez were found just inside Davidson County, and according to Metro Nashville police detectives, who are in charge of the investigation, there were no signs of foul play.

Since Martinez was reported missing, detectives searched the property near his home with the help of specially trained dogs. Detectives also contacted all of his known acquaintances and reviewed communication details on his mobile phone and online presence.

There was no trace of Martinez until forensic analysis confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains.

Martinez’s cause of death and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death were not determined as Metro Nashville police detectives continue to investigate the case.