Mt. Juliet chamber celebrates during banquet

By

Rima Austin

Special to the News

Members of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce were recognized with awards Thursday night at the Chamber Choice Awards Banquet held at Tucker’s Gap Event Center. Board members from 2019 welcomed in the new 2020 board and Galelynn Wilson was sworn in as the 2020 chair.

Wilson told the audience she was born and raised in Daytona Beach, Florida. She said she attended the University of Florida where she acquired a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in education.

“I am the only daughter of a race car driver and a career businesswoman,” said Wilson. “And yes, I am a Gator.”

That drew some good natured boos from the room full of University of Tennessee fans.

“I would like to thank my mom Gloria Wilson or better known as grandma on deck. All that I have earned, all that I have and all that I am she has given me,” said Wilson. “She gave me the spirit of giving in volunteering, taking care of others, hard work, the never give up attitude, serving and leading when asked and the constant seeking of knowledge and betterment.”

Several businesses and individuals were honored during the banquet.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Peter Schulert, CEO of ESC Lab Sciences at Pace Analytical Laboratories, said he was honored to receive his award and praised the community of Mt. Juliet.

“It couldn’t have happened better for us — from location to all the Mt. Juliet support,” said Schulert. “Mt. Juliet was a perfect place for us to grow our company.”

Other honorees were

Ambassador of the Year — Tina Hutsenpiller

Volunteer of the Year — Tyler Allen

Wilsonian of the Year — Tucker’s Gap Event Center

Business Man of the Year — Gerard Bullock, a realtor.

Business Woman of the Year — Julie Ruesewald, owner of Merit Insurance of Tennessee.

Small Business of the Year — Dunn Commercial Group

Large Business of the Year — Under Armour

The chamber’s top award, the Paul Bauman Award of Excellence, went to Ken Powers, owner of developer Commercial Realty Services. Powers was not at the banquet and could not be reached Friday.

Also recognized was retiring board member Samuel Short and past board chair Kevin Sanders.