Officers catch teen in stolen car

By mtjulietintern

Staff Reports

A 15-year-old boy was charged Sunday night after Mt. Juliet officers found him in a car stolen from a woman in Hermitage.

The victim, who had her car stolen while she was at a Laundromat near Lebanon Pike and Central Pike in Hermitage at about 8:15 p.m., called Mt. Juliet police dispatch. While the victim was away from her car, she left it running and unlocked.

The victim tracked the vehicle by GPS, and it showed it in the Providence area.

Officers found the 2014 Ford Fusion at Mapco at 194 S. Mt. Juliet Road and attempted to stop it when the driver got the car stuck on a curb.

Two suspects ran from the car, and a 15-year-old boy from Hermitage was taken into custody. The passenger, a black teenage boy, was not caught. He was last known to wear a black shirt and plaid cargo shorts.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken to Wilson County Youth Services to be processed.