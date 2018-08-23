Pody kicks off campaign for re-election

By Jared Felkins

Staff Reports

Supporters of state Sen. Mark Pody gathered to celebrate the beginning of Pody’s District 17 state Senate re-election campaign Tuesday night at Tucker’s Gap Event Center in Lebanon.

More than 175 families from Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties gathered to show their support to re-elect Pody in District 17.

William Cowles, a member of Boy Scout 360, kicked off the event when he led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by prayer from Pastor Stan Edwards.

Singer and songwriter Irlene Mandrell showed her support for Pody by entertaining guests and leading the crowd in singing the national anthem, as well as a performance of songs from her newly released album.

“A man of deep faith, you can always count on Mark to stand up for Tennessee values. He is an outstanding state senator. We need to keep him,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

The crowd roared with approval as Myron Stafford, a longtime friend of Pody’s, urged the crowd to get out and vote and more importantly get involved.

“Everyone can make a difference in the direction our country and state are headed,” said Stafford. “We need to take a stand not only for ourselves, but also for our children. We need to vote.