Roadwork heats up during summer

Several ongoing Tennessee Department of Transportation road projects continue throughout Wilson County that could cause delays for motorists.

Temporary lane closures will continue daily from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Trousdale Ferry Pike from Sugar Flat Road to the Smith County line to allow for paving work. One lane will remain open.

Temporary lane closures will continue daily from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Hartsville Pike from south of Spring Creek to north of Lovers Lane to allow for widening work. One lane will remain open.

Periodic flagging operations to direct traffic along State Route 109 to allow clearing, truck crossings and utility work while the road is widened will continue daily from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. from north of U.S. 70 to south of the Cumberland River Bridge.

Rolling roadblocks on Interstate 40 eastbound between mile markers 231-235 will be found daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., excluding weekends, for blasting work.

Rolling roadblocks on State Route 109 between Callis Road and I-40 will be found daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for rock blasting and excavation. Additionally, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the intersection of State Rout 109 and Callis Road for turn lane construction. Flaggers will be used.

Through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be a lane and shoulder closure on Lebanon Road southbound to begin work on a turn lane for the River Oaks subdivision. One lane will remain open, and traffic control will be used.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provided roadwork information the Department of Transportation. Most work will be weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

