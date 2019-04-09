Rubber ducks to race the Cumberland

By

Tickets are on sale for the fourth-annual Ducky Derby fundraiser event to benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center.

Thousands of rubber ducks will race their way down the Cumberland River on May 4. They will launch at 10 a.m. from the bridge on U.S. 231. For $5 participants can adopt a racing duck, and the owner of the winning duck will get a $2,500 purse. The second-place duck will win $1,500, while the third-place duck will bring in $750. The last duck’s owner will win $100.

Adoption tickets are $5 each and are currently on sale and available at the Wilson County Community Help Center and through help center board members. Participants must be 18 years old or older to participate but do not have to be present to win.

The Wilson County Community Help Center is a nonprofit organization at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon.

For more information, call 615-449-1856, email director@helpwilsoncounty.org or visit wilsoncountyhelpcenter.org.