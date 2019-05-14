Sadie Ford Heritage Farm unveiled at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

By

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation officials cut the ribbon Saturday on the 73.3-acre Sadie Ford Heritage Farm and Art Center as a naturally and culturally significant addition to Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

The property is will be restored and incorporated into the state park as a complex of cedar glades and barrens ecosystems interspersed with woodlands, reflecting the state of the land prior to European settlement.

“We are excited to bring this site under the umbrella of Tennessee State Parks,” said Anne Marshall, acting deputy commissioner of TDEC. “It will encompass natural beauty, historical significance and will be a center for public programming that should attract many visitors. We believe Tennesseans will love having this gem be part of Cedars of Lebanon.”

The core of the property is about 8 acres that include a home, barn and outbuildings that will be set aside as a historic district. The site is opposite the entrance to the state park. The 1920s bungalow-style house was built for local schoolteachers, Delta and Sadie Ford, who lived there with their children until the mid-1940s. Museum displays will describe aspects of the area’s history.

Tennessee State Parks acquired the property in the fall. The tract corners existing state-owned land to the west and north, as well as adjacent land east of U.S. 231. Within the adjoining tracts are Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Cedars of Lebanon State Natural Area and Vesta Cedar Glade State Natural Area, all part of the 10,000-acre Cedars of Lebanon State Forest.

The property offers recreational significance, as well as the cornerstone for access to the western portion of Cedars of Lebanon State Forest and more opportunities for park visitors, including a multi-use hiking-biking trail. The homestead and WPA-era museum will be a center for educational events for families, students and history buffs regarding rural life in the 1920s and 1930s.