TWRA biologist from MJ flexes muscles

By Jared Felkins

By Larry Woody

Mt. Juliet’s Jason Wisniewski, who recently joined the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency along with wife Jenifer, is noted for his muscles.

He’s not a body-builder. He’s a malacologist – a biologist who specializes in the study and management of freshwater mollusks, commonly known in Tennessee as muscles.

“Lots of people don’t realize they are one of our most imperiled species,” says Wisniewski, who works at the TWRA’s aquatic species hatchery at the Cumberland River Aquatic Center in Gallatin.

Why do muscles matter?

“They filter impurities from the water and are good ecological ‘early warning systems’ because they are so sensitive to pollutants,” Wisniewski says. “However, by the time we discover a pollutant is adversely impacting muscles, it’s probably too late to prevent the damage in that particular water.”

He adds: “It’s possible muscles have uses we haven’t discovered yet. That’s part of our research. But we never want to lose any species. We have to assume it has some purpose and function.”

Muscles have long been an important part of life in the Southeast.

They provided food, tools and ornaments for Native Americans. The oyster-like muscle was eaten, and the sharp shell was used for cutting and scraping. The iridescent shell was also fashioned into pendants, beads and earrings.

More modernly, muscles are harvested by divers for sale to the button industry, including foreign markets. Muscles are commercially farmed to produce fresh-water pearls. One such farm is located at Birdsong Marina on Kentucky Lake.

Wisniewski earlier this year joined the TWRA with his wife, who serves as the Agency’s Chief of Communications and Outreach. They settled in Mt. Juliet because of the quality of life and split proximity to their new jobs – Jenifer’s at TWRA headquarters in Nashville and Jason’s at the TWRA’s Aquatic Center in Gallatin.

Both previously held similar positions with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Wisniewski, a native of Pennsylvania, moved to Tennessee in 2001 to attend Tennessee Tech where he earned a Masters degree. He joined the Georgia DNR and quickly gained a reputation as an authority in his field, authoring 15 technical papers, assisting with a Supreme Court lawsuit, and most recently spending time at the Smithsonian to assist a mollusk research project.

Wisniewski says he “stumbled into” his mollusk career.

“I was interested in fisheries management, and the only openings at the time were in mollusk studies,” he says. “I took what was available, and the more I got into it, the more fascinating it became.”

The Aquatic Center was built decades ago by TVA, and in 2006 the TWRA opened an aquatic species hatchery program. Today the TWRA manages and operates the Center in partnership with TVA, Corps of Engineers and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

“It’s a great facility and we’re fortunate to have it,” Wisniewski says.

During his free time Wisniewski likes to hunt, fish and trap. He is a member of the Fur Takers of America Grant Committee. He was a licensed “nuisance trapper” in Georgia and plans to eventually resume trapping nuisance animals here, in addition to his TWRA duties.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.