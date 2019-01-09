Unemployment rates drop in Wilson, across state

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

NASHVILLE – Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment in November, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Ninety-one counties had an unemployment rate of 5 percent or lower during the month, and four counties had a rate higher than 5 percent.

Wilson County ‘s rate of 2.7 percent, which was 0.4 percent lower compared to October, improved from seventh to sixth lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford, Moore and Sumner counties, respectively.

Wilson County’s rate in November represented 1,980 unemployed workers compared to a 72,500-person workforce and did not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits. Compared to the same time last year, the jobless rate was up 0.6 percent.

Lebanon’s rate for November decreased 0.4 percent to 3.2 percent compared to October and was up 0.2 percent compared to a year ago. The city’s rate represented 490 unemployed workers, compared to a 15,220-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for November was 2.7 percent, a 0.3-percent decrease compared to October’s revised rate and a 0.3-percent increase from a year ago. The rate represented 490 unemployed workers compared to an 18,500-person labor force.

The rate for the Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, decreased 0.3 percent from October to land at 2.6 percent in November but increased 0.1 percent from a year ago. The rate represented 27,540 unemployed workers compared to a more than 1.04-million-person labor force.

Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.5 percent, which was 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the previous month. Both Davidson and Rutherford counties had a rate of 2.6 percent in November, a drop of 0.3 percent for each county.

The 10 counties with the lowest unemployment each had a rate of 2.9 percent or lower in November.

“It’s very encouraging to have so many counties with unemployment rates below 5 percent during November,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips. “That means more Tennesseans were working and taking home a paycheck as we headed into the holiday season.”

The counties with the state’s highest unemployment still experienced significant drops in their rates. While Lauderdale County had the highest jobless rate in November at 5.8 percent the figure was a percentage point lower than the previous month. Bledsoe County’s unemployment rate dropped nearly a full percentage point from 6.1 percent to 5.2 percent. McNairy County went from 5.5 percent in October to 5 percent in November.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.6 percent. Nationally, unemployment held steady for the third consecutive month at 3.7 percent.

Tennesseans in search of employment can access the state’s workforce development website where they can find a wide range of information and services.