Weekly student newscast goes live on local cable

By Jared Felkins

Staff Reports

The weekly newscast produced by students at Mt. Juliet High School went on the air Monday in Lebanon on AT&T’s channel 99.

Wilson County Television, the county’s public, educational and governmental channel, scheduled school-produced and school-related videos weekdays at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wilson County Television manager Tressa Bush said she’s worked toward the launch since last spring, when she first met with students and teachers.

“I knew immediately I wanted to showcase it on our channel,” Bush said. “I know that over time, we will become great media partners.”

Newscasts from the school have been available to Comcast and TDS subscribers in Mt. Juliet for more than a decade.

James Peach, the audio-visual production teacher at Mt. Juliet High School, said the expansion comes as great news.

“We were already on YouTube, plus two of the three major cable providers in the county, but two-thirds isn’t enough to reach all of the people who could benefit from what our students have to offer,” Peach said. “Even better, some of the new people we might reach on the Wilson County PEG channel could potentially provide [audio-visual] jobs for my students after high school. We probably haven’t even imagined all of the benefits of this new outlet.”

Each semester, more than 30 students work to produce weekly segments, while an additional 25 students continue to train and audition with the hope to land a spot on the broadcast team.

To watch the students on YouTube, search WBNN to see a list of all newscasts and student projects.