Whitman to visit Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage for 119th Spring Outing

HERMITAGE –Christine Todd Whitman, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush and former governor of New Jersey, will be the keynote speaker at the Andrew Jackson Foundation’s 119th annual Spring Outing on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Hermitage.

Whitman is president of the Whitman Strategy Group, a consulting firm that specializes in energy and environmental issues. She led the EPA from January 2001 until June 2003 and before that served as New Jersey’s first woman governor from 1994 to 2001. As governor, Whitman earned praise for her commitment to preserve a record amount of New Jersey land as permanent green space. She is the author of New York Times bestseller “It’s My Party Too.”

A Nashville tradition that began in the early days of the Ladies’ Hermitage Association as a picnic on the mansion’s lawn, Spring Outing has evolved into one of the major events held at the Hermitage and regularly features nationally known speakers who present on a variety of topics, including politics and history.

Past speakers include former first lady Laura Bush, NPR’s Mara Liasson, longtime White House correspondent Ann Compton, former Tennessee first lady Crissy Haslam and former Tennessee House speaker Beth Harwell.

“More than any other event, Spring Outing celebrates the legacy of the Ladies’ Hermitage Association, the determination of its founders and their collective foresight in preserving the home of Andrew Jackson for future generations, including ours,” said Spring Outing co-chair Nancy Deaton.

“We are their daughters in many ways, and I think the connection becomes clear when you listen to Christine speak. We’re thrilled she is joining us,” said Spring Outing co-chair Mimi DeCamp.

The Ladies’ Hermitage Association, currently known as the Andrew Jackson Foundation, is one of the oldest women’s organizations and historic preservation organizations in the country, established 130 years ago, in 1889, after the passing of Andrew Jackson’s daughter-in-law, Sarah Yorke Jackson.

The 119th Spring Outing will be Wednesday at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage with a patrons party at 10:30 a.m. in the mansion, followed by the main program at 11 a.m. on the lawn. More than 500 guests are expected to attend the event, with thanks to the volunteer leadership of DeCamp and Deaton. All proceeds will benefit the Andrew Jackson Foundation’s many projects, programs and events, designed to elevate national awareness of the seventh president and his home at the Hermitage. Spring Outing is an invitation-only event. To receive an invitation, call 615-889-2941, ext. 213.

Deaton is a native of Nashville and a graduate of Hollins University. She and her husband, Mark, moved to Nashville 28 years ago after they lived in Charlottesville, Virginia and Indianapolis. They have three children and enjoy outdoor activities together. Deaton has been an active volunteer, serving on the Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville board and advisory committee since chairing the event. She is an active member of the Garden Club of Nashville, West End United Methodist Church and the Junior League of Nashville and has enjoyed involvement with the Family Center, Ensworth School and Cheekwood.

DeCamp is a native Nashvillian. After graduating from Sweet Briar College in Lynchburg, Virginia, she married her husband, Bill, and returned to Nashville, where she joined her mother in the real estate business and has enjoyed a 30-year career as a realtor. She is an active member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, and her volunteer opportunities have included the St. George’s Kindergarten Board, Cheekwood, the Antiques and Garden Show, the Family Center and Ensworth School. She and Bill have two sons, Will and Rob.

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, the Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with more than 20 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of nearly 230,000 annual visitors. For more information, visit thehermitage.com.