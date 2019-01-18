Wilson Books from Birth receives grant from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

NASHVILLE – The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enrich the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announced more than $2.7 million in grants to 453 nonprofit organizations, including Wilson Books from Birth, as part of the 2018 annual grant-making process.

Wilson Books from Birth received a $2,500 grant to continue its mission to promote early child literacy in Wilson County’s birth to 5-year-old population through access to a new, age appropriate book each month at no cost to families. Funding for the grant was made possible through funds from the Robert K. and Anne H. Zelle Fund for Education.

“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”

The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofits organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the wellbeing of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.

Wilson Books from Birth, the replication of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, has provided the gift of free books to more than 18,000 Wilson County children 5 years old and younger since the program began in Wilson County in 2005. Currently, 6,032 children are enrolled in the program.

“Getting a book in the mail each month, keeps the excitement of learning alive and encourages families to read together,” said Peggy Simpson, coordinator of Wilson Books from Birth. “To make this possible, the cost of the books and mailing is dependent upon community support.”

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, regardless of whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.