Wilson County Schools’ prekindergarten registration upcoming

By

Wilson County Schools will play host to its first day of voluntary prekindergarten registration for the upcoming school year April 2 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. at all Wilson County elementary schools, and two roundups are also planned.

Parents may go to any of the elementary schools in Wilson County to register. They do not need to register at more than one school. Class placement will take place at the Wilson County Schools voluntary prekindergarten office. Children must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 to be considered for voluntary prekindergarten placement.

First priority for enrollment will be given to children who turn 4 years old by Aug. 15 and the family meets federal income poverty guidelines. Second priority for enrollment will be given to children who have an individualized education plan, are in state or foster care, is an English language learner and has a parent deployed in active military duty.

Children who meet the requirements will be placed in prekindergarten classrooms first. Any additional spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis based on the received application date and need. Families will be notified as soon as possible if additional spaces are available.

After April 2, registration packets will be available at the schools and at wcschools.com.

Two roundups will be held this year. The first will be April 12 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Vision, hearing, speech, language and developmental screenings will be done for any child 3-5 years old.

The second roundup will be April 24 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Vision, hearing, speech, language and developmental screenings will be done for any child 3-5 years old.

The round-up events will be free, and any child who has registered or would like to register for the Wilson County voluntary prekindergarten program is encouraged to attend.

For more information, email Anne Barger at barger@wcschools.com or Cindy Johnson at johnsoncd@wcschools.com or visit wcschools.com.