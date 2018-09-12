Wilson County unemployment rate decreases in July

By mtjulietintern

Staff Reports

NASHVILLE – The unemployment rate in Wilson and 56 other Tennessee counties improved in July, according to statistics released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate remained the same in 19 counties when compared to June, and the number of unemployed Tennesseans increased in 19 counties.

“The summer months significantly impact the unemployment situation across the state,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips. “People are not working seasonal jobs, they’re out of town and not able to work, or they’ve just graduated and are looking for work. There are many factors that play a role in summer unemployment figures.”

Sixty-two counties had unemployment rates lower than 5 percent in July, while 33 counties had a rate of 5 percent or greater.

Once again, Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate in Tennessee. The county’s July rate of 2.9 percent was down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to the previous month. The county’s unemployment rate was also 2.9 percent in July 2017.

Davidson County had the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate during July; it decreased by 0.1 of a percentage point and came in at 3.0 percent. The top 10 counties with the lowest unemployment each had a rate of 3.5 percent on less.

Wilson County ‘s rate of 3.2 percent – a 0.1 percent decrease from June – was the seventh lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson, Sevier, Cheatham, Sumner and Rutherford counties, respectively, and dropped from fifth lowest in June and fourth lowest in May.

Wilson County’s rate in July represented 2,350 unemployed workers compared to a 73,020-person workforce and did not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for July remained at 3.7 percent compared to June’s revised rate. The city’s rate represented 570 unemployed workers, compared to a 15,320-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for June was 3.1 percent, a 0.8 percent increase from May’s revised rate. The rate represented 570 unemployed workers compared to an 15,320-person labor force.

The rate for the Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, also held steady at 3.2 percent in July. The rate represented 33,310 unemployed workers compared to a nearly 1.05-million-person labor force.

Tennessee had a seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in July, which mirrored the rate from June.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate experienced a slight decrease to 3.9 percent in July, down 0.1 of a percentage point from June’s revised unemployment rate of 4 percent.

Weakley County experienced a significant jump in unemployment during July. Its rate of 7.6 percent was a 2.6 percent increase compared to June. In a year-to-year comparison, the July figure was just 0.5 of a percentage point higher than it was in 2017.

Last month Lauderdale County had the highest rate of unemployment in the state. During July the county experienced a slight decrease in its jobless rate; the figure dropped 0.1 of a percentage point to 6.9 percent.

Eight of the top 10 Tennessee counties with the lowest unemployment surround Davidson County, while Knox and Sevier counties round out the list. Seven of the state’s counties with the highest unemployment rates are in West Tennessee, with the remaining three in East Tennessee.