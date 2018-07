By mtjulietintern

Submitted to Mt. Juliet News

Jennifer Franklin Winfree, a former Watertown teacher and current District 17 Republican Executive Committee committeewoman, was selected recently as statesman of the year for the Sixth Congressional District at the Tennessee Republican Party Statesmen’s Dinner. Winfree, a Wilson County native, currently lives in DeKalb County. Winfree (left) is pictured with Congresswoman Diane Black.