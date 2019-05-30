Death Notices

Johnnie Heady

Mr. Heady, 74, died Tuesday, May 21.

Funeral services were Friday, May 24 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Friday, May 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Richard Jankowski

Mr. Jankowski, 91, of Lebanon, died Sunday, May 26 at his home.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral mass will be Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Rose Marie Kiernan

Mrs. Kiernan, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, May 26.

Funeral mass will be Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community Church. Interment will be at a later date at Middle Tennessee Veterans’ Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, May 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

J.B. King

Mr. King, 87, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, May 20.

Funeral services were Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Dixon Springs Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, May 22 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, May 23 from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.