Death Notices

William Edward Farmer, age 83, died at his residence January 19, 2020. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family has planned a private funeral service and burial. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.

Anita Lewis-Pitt, age 99, passed away on January 18, 2020. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.

Jane Atkins, age 78, passed away on January 13, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.

Matthew Shane Ferrell, age 36, died on January 13, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.