Death Notices

Weston Royce Gray

Mr. Gray, 27, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, June 11.

A celebration of life service was Saturday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at the Church at Pleasant Grove at 555 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Friday, June 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet and Saturday, June 16 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Chapter of Pathfinders Missions. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Jean Litchford

Mrs. Litchford, 83, died Sunday, June 17.

Visitation was Tuesday, June 19 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, June 20 from 11 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 20 at noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

Steven Wayne Reynolds Jr.

Mr. Reynolds, 27, died Sunday, June 17.

Funeral services will be Thursday, June 21 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Thursday, June 21 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Mausoleum.

Debra Ann Shaifer

Ms. Shaifer, 51, of Gallatin, died Wednesday, June 13.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery Wayne West

Mr. West, 53, of Brentwood, died Sunday, June 10.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at Grace Bible Fellowship at 755 N. Greenhill Road in Mt. Juliet. Burial was Friday, June 15 at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Visitation was Wednesday, June 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.