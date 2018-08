Death Notices for 8-22-18

Camdyn Blake McDowell

Miss McDowell, 16 days, died Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 18 at noon at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.

Paul Elmer Reagan

Mr. Reagan, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tammy Zelnar Stansbery

Mrs. Stansbery, 52, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, Aug. 17.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at Cooks United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Burial will follow in Arlington National Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, Aug. 20 from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 21 from 5-6 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taps, Gilda’s Club, American Lung Association or Cooks United Methodist Church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.