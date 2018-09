Death Notices

Ralph Edward Fox

Mr. Fox, 83, of Hermitage, died Friday, Aug. 24.

Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Entombment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 26 from 2-5 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 27 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peggy June

Gregory Knowles

Mrs. Knowles, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Friday, Aug. 24 from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Potters Children’s Home.

John Edward Leonard

Mr. Leonard, 90, of Goodlettsville, died Thursday, Aug. 23.

Funeral services were Sunday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 25 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Larry Lee Sutton

Mr. Sutton, 70, died Monday, Aug. 20 at his home in Hickman.

Visitation was Friday, Aug. 24 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 25 from 1-2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Conatser Cemetery.

Mason Joseph Wallace

Master Wallace, 4 months, died Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 25 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Memorial services were Sunday, Aug. 26 at the funeral home.