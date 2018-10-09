Death Notices

Edward Lee Adams

Mr. Adams, 83, of Lebanon, died Friday, Sept. 28.

Funeral services were Monday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Sunday, Sept. 30 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Patricia Bowden

Ms. Bowden, 67, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, Sept. 29.

A celebration of life service was Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Monday, Oct. 1 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Steven Charles Clark

Mr. Clark, 43, died Thursday, Sept. 27.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, Oct. 3 from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Laura Mae Frank Dukes

Mrs. Dukes, 89, died Friday, Sept. 28.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 4 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at secure.dementiasocciety.org.

Willard Wallace Glaskox

Mr. Glaskox, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, Sept. 30.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Edna Jean Jones

Mrs. Jones, 96, of Hermitage, died Sunday, Sept. 23.

At Mrs. Jones’ request, her remains were cremated, and no services were planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.