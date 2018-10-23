Death Notices

Kade Dodson
Mr. Dodson, 33, died Friday, Oct. 12.
Funeral services were Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wilene Wiggins Martin
Mrs. Martin, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, Oct. 21.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
James ‘Jim’
Howard Newsom Jr.
Mr. Newsom, 67, died Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Virginia Newsom
Mrs. Newsom, 93, died Monday, Oct. 15.
Funeral services were Thursday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.