Death Notices

Kade Dodson

Mr. Dodson, 33, died Friday, Oct. 12.

Funeral services were Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wilene Wiggins Martin

Mrs. Martin, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, Oct. 21.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

James ‘Jim’

Howard Newsom Jr.

Mr. Newsom, 67, died Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Virginia Newsom

Mrs. Newsom, 93, died Monday, Oct. 15.

Funeral services were Thursday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.