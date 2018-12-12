Death Notices

James Michael ‘Mike’ Bilbrey

Mr. Bilbrey, 71, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, Dec. 7.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen Esther Robinson Brewington

Mrs. Brewington, 98, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 5 at her home.

Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 8 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private committal followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage.

Marti Annette Compton

Marti Compton, 58, of Alexandria, died Thursday, Dec. 6.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Luther Lenning

Mr. Lenning, 80, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 13 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MJ4HOPE at mj4hope.org.

James Charlie Malone

Mr. Malone, 93, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, Dec. 8.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at DeKalb County Memorial Gardens in Smithville. Visitation was Monday, Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Dillon Cole Warren

Mr. Warren, 28, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, Dec. 8.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.