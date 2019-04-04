Death Notices

Jerry Wayne Britt

Mr. Britt, 76, of Mt. Juliet, died Wednesday, March 27 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Funeral services were Friday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Underwood Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation was Friday, March 29 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice or the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas charities.

Morgan Cantrell

Mr. Cantrell, 83, of Watertown, died Monday, March 18.

At Mr. Cantrell’s request, his remains will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Jesse Edward Colio

Mr. Colio, 30, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, March 25.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Neal Dickson

Mr. Dickson, 73, died Tuesday, March 26.

Visitation was Thursday, March 28 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. until at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Friday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.

Ernestine Roma Gibb

Mrs. Gibb, 80, died Thursday, March 28.

No public services were scheduled at the time. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Lee

Mrs. Lee, 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, March 28.

Funeral services were Monday, April 1 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Sunday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, April 1 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Joseph Nicholas Tarpley

Mr. Tarpley, 62, died Saturday, March 30.

A graveside service will be Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy L. Thacker

Mrs. Thacker, 69, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, March 26.

Funeral services were Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday, March 30 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Peggy Jo Warren

Mrs. Warren died Tuesday, March 26.

Visitation was Friday, March 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Private entombment services were Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Center in Nashville.