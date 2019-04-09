Death Notices

Mary Elizabeth Illobre

Mrs. Illobre, 86, died Thursday, April 4.

Visitation was Sunday, April 7 from noon until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. A celebration of life was Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Charles Wayne ‘Chuck’ Keel

Mr. Keel, 68, died Sunday, April 7.

Visitation was Tuesday, April 9 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, April 10 from 1-2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to College Street Fellowship House in Lebanon.

Evelyn V. Reese

Mrs. Reese, 77, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, April 5.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 11 at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, April 11 from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Ginger Reese

Ms. Reese, 54, died Wednesday, April 3.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation was Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Dianna Lynn Sharrer

Mrs. Sharrer, 47, of Woodbury, died March 28.

A celebration of life service was Wednesday, April 3 from 1-3 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park at pavilion 7. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Lee R. Shipley Jr.

Mr. Shipley, 76, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, April 4.

Memorial services were Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Sunday, April 7 from 2-4 pm. A reception followed the service from 5-7 p.m. at Circle P Ranch.

Nova Grace Thompson

Nova Thompson, 14 months, died Monday, April 1.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 10 at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Tuesday, April 9 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, April 10 from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any heart association, zoo, aquarium or animal shelter in her name.

Cynthia Louise Valerio

Mrs. Valerio, 63, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, April 5.

No funeral services were planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.