Death Notices

Donna Gwyn Brewington

Ms. Brewington, 55, died Sunday, April 14.

Visitation was Tuesday, April 16 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, April 17 from 2-3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Memorial services will be Wednesday, April 17 at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Michael Christopher Dunn

Mr. Dunn, 24, of Lebanon, died Monday, April 8.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation was Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Paul Douglas Gregory

Mr. Gregory, 69, died Friday, April 5.

Memorial services were Saturday, April 13 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Allen Howard

Mr. Howard, 28, died Wednesday, April 10.

Visitation was Friday, April 12 from noon until 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 11 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Funeral services were Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Leanne Lena Krofssik

Ms. Krofssik, 50, of Old Hickory, died Friday, April 12.

Funeral mass was Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday, April 15 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Russell Todd Morrow

Mr. Morrow, 56, of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, April 12.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ at 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment followed in Lannom Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, April 15 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16 from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Rose Marie Nice

Mrs. Nice, 78, of Panama City, Florida and Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, April 14.

Graveside services will be Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18 from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Ashley Jo Taylor

Mrs. Taylor, 36, of Lebanon, died Friday, April 12.

A celebration of life service was Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at the Church at Pleasant Grove at 555 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation was Tuesday, April 16 from 5-6 p.m. at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

James Ronald Wright

Mr. Wright, 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, April 8.

Funeral services were Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Hamblen Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday, April 11 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, April 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.