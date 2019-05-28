Death Notices

James Vincent Canavan

Mr. Canavan, 81, died Saturday, May 11.

The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver St. in Lebanon. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29 from 10-11 a.m. the church. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville. Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Christopher Clifft

Mr. Clifft, 26, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, May 9.

Funeral services were Wednesday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Tuesday, May 14 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jimmy Vernon Raines

Mr. Raines, 50, died Sunday, May 19.

Memorial services will be Thursday, May 23 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Debra Ann Smith

Ms. Smith, 55, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, May 16.

Graveside services were Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie Glenn Thompson

Mr. Thompson, 57, died Thursday, May 16.

Visitation was Monday, May 20 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 21 from noon until 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. A celebration of life was Tuesday, May 21 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed in Conatser Cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth Ely Warden

Mrs. Warden, 94, of Mt. Juliet, died Tuesday, May 14.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice. Bond Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Mark Telford Young

Mr. Young, 60, of Old Hickory, died Monday, May 13.

A celebration of life service was Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.