Laura Jane Johnson

A celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. Johnson was held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home at 9090 Hwy. 100 in Nashville. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed the service at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Johnson, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 7, 2019.

Jane was born Oct. 3, 1935 in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late Kyle and Polly Gutshall. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Garnet Gutshall; brother, Clifford Gutshall; and sister, Nancy Gaines.

Jane moved with her family to Chattanooga when she was 7 years old so her father could work at Atlas Powder Co. for the war effort. After marrying Donald Johnson, they moved to Nashville. Jane worked in retail business in her young life and became a buyer at Harvey’s Department Store. She was past president of the Nashville Elks Ladies.

Jane is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson; daughter, Michelle Kempf; brother, Jim Gutshall; sister, Marilyn Roger; brother, Randolph Gutshall; and several nieces and nephews.