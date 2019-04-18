Robert J. Walley

A memorial service for Mr. Walley will be held Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Walley, age 60, of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a long struggle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 2, 1958 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Robert F. and Marie Henrich Walley and was the oldest of three children. Robert was active in the Boy Scouts growing up, ultimately earning the title of Eagle Scout. After he graduated from high school, he attended Penn State, where he was president of the Forestry Fraternity. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in administrative management, then, later earned an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering technology. Robert was employed at Bridgestone for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Henrich Walley.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Montoya; father, Robert F. Walley; children, Stacey Harper, Nicole (Patrick) Judge, Marci (Elliott) Zerbe, Madison Walley, Jason Bodner, Anthony (Perla) Bodner, Eric Bodner, Melissa Bodner; siblings, Michael (Shirl) Walley, Donna (Daniel) Swinford; and seven grandchildren.

The Walley family appreciates the support and prayers of those who were blessed enough to know Robert.

Memorial contributions may be made to “Save Our Monarchs Foundation” at P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.