Robert Monroe Eakes

Visitation for Mr. Eakes was held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and again Friday, March 29 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Brother Tim Eaton officiated, and interment followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Eakes, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winford and Sybil Eakes; and brothers, Martin and Charles Eakes.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Joe) Carlton, Debbie Smith, Robin O’Neal; son, Terry Sentell; sister, Charlene Carter; grandchildren, Meredith Davis, Grant Carlton; great-grandchildren, McKinley and Hudson Davis; nephews, Gary Eakes, Troy Stribling, Todd Stribling, Trey Stribling; and companion, Judy Scott.

Mr. Eakes was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and a retired farmer.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.