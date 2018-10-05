Kenny Martin: Be sure to buy Wilson County first

By Jared Felkins

As with any community, the importance of its citizens spending their hard-earned tax dollars locally is vitally important to the community’s economy and its citizens.

With Wilson County’s rapid growth and new businesses literally opening daily we’re starting to see an even greater need to spend our tax dollars locally. For example, Wilson County businesses depend upon our tax dollars for survival. They make huge investments in our local community in an attempt to provide a service or convenience and desperately need and deserve our support.

Our schools, businesses, roads and many other services depend on the local economy for survival. When a business sets up shop in Wilson County, its goal is to provide services and conveniences to local citizens. In return, the local economy gets a boost from the additional revenue generated locally, and a trickle down effect happens.

Without local businesses providing these much-needed services citizens are forced to call on vendors in other cities and towns. As a result, these vendors have to drive and ship their merchandise farther, and that cost is passed on to the customer. Unfortunately, money spent in other cities and counties benefits that community and not ours.

Therefore, I would like for each citizen to make every effort possible to spend your tax dollars locally. I totally understand that Wilson County doesn’t currently, or will it ever be able to, offer every available service or convenience, but I would like for everyone to please patronize the businesses and services we have. In other words, if we have a business that offers something we need, we should make every effort to patronize that business and not a business outside our community.

What is spent here benefits here; what is spent elsewhere benefits that community. For example, if you know that you need gasoline, try and plan your gas purchases locally. If you need groceries, buy them locally, and so on. The more we spend locally, the better off our community will be.

In a nutshell, if you can buy it at home and support our local businesses, then please do so. Current businesses, services and products not currently in Wilson County are much more likely to locate here if they see our citizens support and patronize their local businesses. Our community and its businesses depend upon your support and patronage.

In closing, please buy and shop locally. It’s money well spent and will benefit our community and us.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.