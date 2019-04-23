Kenny Martin: Familarization often leads to safety

By

It’s not often we think about the importance of familiarization and safety and just how important those two things are to one another.

For example, we’ve all found ourselves stumping our toe in the middle of the night while trying to navigate our way through the house after moving our bedroom furniture around. It makes you realize the importance of familiarization. Stump your toe one time in the middle of the night, and you’ll truly understand the importance of familiarization.

After living in our homes for a few months, we eventually become familiar with the layout of our homes and can literally make our way around in the dark.

Other examples of familiarization include renting a car or buying a new car. We don’t normally think of this as important, but think about it. When you rent a car or buy a new car, you aren’t familiar with the working components of the vehicle. Most everything is in a different location than your everyday car. The window controls, the climate controls, the trunk-release button, the mirror controls, seat controls and so on.

These are all things not commonly thought of as important when buying or renting a vehicle, but they are. We need to know the difference in the speedometer reading, the difference in the gas gauge, the stopping distance and maneuverability of the vehicle, the acceleration of the vehicle, the horn-button location, the interior light switch locations and so on.

Many times over in my law enforcement career, I stopped motorists for various traffic violations and many times the driver said, “this isn’t my car or I’m not familiar with it.” All are perfect examples of the importance of familiarization and safety.

We also need to familiarize ourselves with all aspects of life. We need emergency escape plans, living wills, emergency contact information and vehicle information that includes vehicle identification numbers, tag numbers, makes, models and so on. Getting caught in a situation you aren’t familiar with is not a situation where you want to be. For example, if your credit cards are stolen, do you know who to call? If your car is stolen, do you have access to your vehicle identification or tag number?

Familiarizing yourself will enable to you to be better prepared for whatever you may face in life, all while increasing your safety.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.