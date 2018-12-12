Kenny Martin: Feelin’ old with these new slang words

By Jared Felkins

You may have noticed I misspelled feeling in the headline of this column. You may also notice this is a slang word used to express how someone might feel.

Slang words have been around and used for many years, and every new generation brings on a whole new list of slang words to drive adults and parents crazy, just like we all drove our parents and adults crazy when we were young with our slang words.

We all had and used slang words when we were young, and we probably continue to use some of those same slang words today. The only problem is we continue to use the same old slang words we used in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and beyond.

The older we get, the older and more outdated our slang words get. I never really thought much about my slang words old and outdated until my son started getting older.

When he was just a small boy, he didn’t notice my use of outdated and cheesy slang words. Unfortunately, for me, he’s getting older, wiser and more and more afraid to be around me for fear that I might embarrass him with some of my old slang word use. I have to say I can’t blame him, because I remember doing the same thing with my parents. I remember vividly somewhat embarrassed by some of the stuff my parents said when I was younger.

Little does my son realize, but in my day I was quite the slang word king. Or at least I thought I was. Well, I don’t feel that way anymore. So I guess the best thing to do is run with people my own age or older. That way, when I use outdated and old slang words, the people I’m around will still think I’m hip and cool.

The following is a list of words used when I was a child. See if any of these old slang words bring back fond memories for you.

• Dude: Guy.

• Peeling out or burning rubber: Spinning tires for no good reason.

• Blast: A great time.

• Mullet: Business in the front, party in the back; a hairstyle.

• Lead sled: Cool car.

• Bogart: To hog something.

• Booking: Going really fast.

• Choice: Really nice.

• Cooties: Never saw them, but some people had them.

• Daddy-o: A ’50s term for an older man.

• Flower child: A ’60s term for a hippie.

• Fuzz: The police.

• Gimmie some skin: To shake hands.

Well, as you can tell from my old use of slang words, I am getting older. But the one thing I have on my son is that I can claim to be old school.

The use of your old slang words is perfectly fine, because there will always be other people your own age around who remember them. In other words, keep up keeping on my older much wiser slang word buds.

Buds stands for buddies or friends for those that don’t know or remember. Ha.

In closing, please have a great day and smile every chance you get. And in case you’ve forgotten, crow’s feet and wrinkles are nothing more than laugh lines and experience. So please take great pride in yourself for you have earned it.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.