Kenny Martin: Keep those New Year’s resolutions

By Jared Felkins

Now that the New Year is upon us, I thought now would be the best time to tell you to keep up the great work and stay the course with your 2019 resolutions.

Every New Year seems to bring many new resolutions and challenges. Keeping resolutions can be tough, if not impossible. As we all know, most only last about eight weeks or so. Some resolutions include quitting smoking of cigarettes and the consumption of alcohol or starting an exercise program, and so on.

When reviewing current resolutions and considering future resolutions, I thought I might offer a little suggestion that might help you increase your chances of succeeding with your resolutions. Senior citizens can give you many good ideas for resolutions. As the old saying goes, our senior citizens have been there and done that and probably know better than anyone which resolutions work and which ones simply don’t work.

I once had the opportunity to sit down and chat with one of our wise local senior citizens. During that conversation, I discovered some vital and informative information concerning New Year’s resolutions that I will never forget.

As someone who had lived many years, this fine lady went on to tell me about the many resolutions she had either succeeded at or failed at over the many years of her life. She discussed the many failed attempts at exercise with a chuckle. She said she just didn’t understand all the fuss over working for nothing by exercising. She said she had worked way too hard in her lifetime to spend countless hours exercising.

She then asked, “Do I look like a lady who needs exercise?” After a short pause, I replied, “of course not.” She then laughed and said, “When you’re as gorgeous as me, who needs exercise?”

I then said, “That’s right.”

This fine lady then said out of all the resolutions she had attempted in her life, the best resolutions to follow were to always put God first, family second and work third in your life. She further said this was a resolution many people make every year, but for whatever reason, end up putting work first and don’t leave much, if any, time for God and family.

After this informative and enjoyable conversation, I found myself reflecting upon the experience and how it could possibly help not only me, but others, as well. Listening to this wise senior citizen made me realize that there are many good and bad New Year’s resolutions, some obtainable and some not. I also found succeeding and failing at a New Year’s resolution wasn’t always good or bad, but resolutions were pretty much something most people discussed around the New Year.

I also discovered that resolutions can be implemented anytime, not just New Year’s.

So if you fail during the first couple of months of the New Year with your resolutions or simply couldn’t think of any in December, don’t worry. You have the whole year to come up with one. And if you can’t come up with one this year, there’s always next year. Happy New Year.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.