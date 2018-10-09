Kenny Martin: Many blessings come from soldiers

By Jared Felkins

We are the United States of America, and we are blessed in so many wonderful ways. We are fighters who have always prevailed, overcome and prospered during tough and difficult times.

Many of our blessings come as a result of the wonderful men and women who have sacrificed and fought for our great country and its citizens on our behalf. Without our soldiers and our wonderful military branches, we would not enjoy the many freedoms we enjoy.

Our soldiers and their families need and deserve our continued daily prayers and gratitude.

Their worries are three fold compared to ours. At least we can comfort and enjoy time with our families because we are home most every day. Husbands and wives, mothers and fathers are many miles away from their families fighting for our great country. They are making tremendous sacrifices on our behalf and they deserve our prayers, appreciation and continued daily support.

As we turn on our televisions each day, we will hear and see lots of stories as it relates to our economy and other critical issues facing our great country. Many of these issues will lead us to worry, and that’s completely natural. We should be concerned, we should be focused and we should be diligent in working together to solve these issues.

However, please also remember that you live in the greatest country in the world. Also remember that united we stand and divided we fall. When we work together and pray together, nothing but good things will happen.

In closing, please keep our wonderful soldiers, their families and our great country in your prayers. God bless our country; God bless our soldiers; and God bless America. Go USA.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.