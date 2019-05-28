Kenny Martin: May God bless America

By

I wanted to take a moment and thank our wonderful men and women who serve our great country. Every corner I turn, every meal I eat, and every liberty I have makes me even more thankful of how truly blessed I am. At times, I feel selfish and spoiled at the many freedoms I have.

For example, I got up this morning with the comforts of an alarm clock after having a great night’s sleep in a warm and comfortable bed. I had many options when I awoke. I could shave, shower, eat or do just about anything I wanted to do, unlike the soldiers I see on television sleeping on cots for 10 minutes at a time, if at all.

They work around the clock with little sleep or rest for the sake of our great country and each and every one of us. They can’t get up in the in the middle of the night and run down to the local McDonald’s for a burger, fries and a shake. They don’t have cable television, microwave popcorn and big-screen televisions; but what they do have is courage, dignity, passion, faith, resolve, dedication and patriotism.

Our fine soldiers are exposed to things that will greatly affect and impact the rest of their lives. These wonderful soldiers and heroes took it upon themselves to enter the Armed Forces knowing full well what could be asked and expected of them if war or conflict should arise. Simply put, they are modern-day superheroes who put country before self.

How truly awesome?

So please join me with your thoughts, prayers and thanks for our great military forces and their families. Our men and women in uniform are an inspiration and heroes. They are, indeed, focused on their mission and motivated by a great love for their country and fellow citizens and are prepared, if necessary, to make the ultimate sacrifice. Are they my heroes? You better believe it.

And to all those who served before them, thank you so much for serving our great country. If not for your service and sacrifices, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the many freedoms that we have today. Your sacrifices are far too many to mention, much less imagine. But a simple stroll down any street or jaunt across our wonderful country makes me even prouder of our veterans and the freedoms we have because of them. I could spend a lifetime praising and thanking our veterans and never come close to truly honoring what you have done for my family, our great country and me.

In closing, God bless our courageous soldiers, our veterans, their families, our city and America.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.