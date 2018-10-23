Kenny Martin: We all deal with effects of vandalism

By Jared Felkins

andalism is defined as the willful destruction or defacing of both public and private property. Vandalism is not only a crime, but can, at times, be demoralizing and demeaning to the community and its citizens.

The culprits of vandalism may see committing vandalism as nothing more than a prank or child’s play, but to the many victims of these senseless and childish acts of vandalism, the hurt goes much deeper. What the culprits of vandalism don’t see, or simply don’t care to see, is the many victims of vandalism and the mental and economical damage imposed by vandals actions. From obscene and violent language written or painted on a church roof, to the smashing of a mailbox, vandalism is much more than simple child’s play.

The price we pay for vandalism goes far beyond money. The price we pay gets passed on to the citizens and taxpayers who end up footing the bill for repairs to public and private property. If a business gets vandalized, the business owner is faced with passing on the additional costs to the customers, if government property is vandalized the costs gets passed onto the taxpayers who own the property anyway.

Additional costs are caused are passed on, when paying salaries of officers who investigate these senseless crimes, when their efforts could be far better served elsewhere.

To the victims of vandalism, these crimes not only cause monetary hardships, but they also cause sleepless nights wondering what will be vandalized or destroyed next.

To the vandals, I must ask a few questions, why would you destroy property that doesn’t belong to you? Why would you want to vandalize property that belongs to someone else?

And in case you didn’t realize, when you destroy or vandalize public property, you are actually destroying property that belongs to you, your family, your friends, your neighbors and your fellow Americans. Which in turn, we all have to pay for. This means when you destroy or vandalize property, the costs simply get passed onto you and others.

So in reality, you and everyone you know and don’t know, have to foot the bill for your criminal behavior.

In closing, we deserve better than that, and you the vandal, can do better. We need to support one another, not hurt one another.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.