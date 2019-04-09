Kenny Martin: We all possess human abilities

By

As humans, we possess many talents, skills and abilities. One such ability we all possess is the ability to always do the right thing no matter what we are faced with in life and no matter how disappointed, frustrated or upset we may be.

Life will throw us all many challenges in our lifetimes, but doing the right thing is always the right thing to do, no matter what. We all face challenges, but some will face far more severe challenges in their lives and will unknowingly show us how we, too, can better face our challenges with grace and understanding.

Take a moment to reflect upon a time in your life when you caught yourself complaining about something or someone over really nothing. Or a time when you caught yourself not realizing just how blessed you truly are. Now think about those moments you witnessed someone facing far more difficult challenges than yourself. But they didn’t complain, fuss or let it cause them to lash out or blame others for their challenges and disappointments in life. They courageously chose to accept and embrace those challenges with courage, dignity, grace and a true desire to be happy and to spread happiness and goodwill to others.

Those moments are called life’s teachable moments, and you’ve witnessed them just like I have, and they are absolutely awesome. For example, the person who faces extreme hardships and challenges but decides instead of complaining or lashing out, to share love, laughs, smiles and to be happy.

We also possess ability to forgive, be compassionate and understand.

When faced with a fork in the road, take the high road. Doing what is right will never feel wrong, and you will never regret it. As a matter of fact, it will only serve to make you a happier, healthier and stronger person.

I have never regretted saying I’m sorry, I forgive you and I love you and nor will you.

God bless us all for we are only human, and humans will never be perfect no matter how hard we try.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.