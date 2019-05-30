Kenny Martin: We don’t know what happens behind closed doors

By

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind some closed doors? Think about it. How many times have you heard about a tragedy or conspiracy that was going on behind closed doors that no one knew about or knew about it but didn’t want to get involved?

The Las Vegas massacre is but one example of why we must never judge a book by its cover.

There is an old saying which says, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” How true. Just because everything looks fine on the outside doesn’t mean that it’s good on the inside. For example, a human can smile on the outside but cry on the inside. Many a child starts out their day appearing fine on the outside, but on the inside they’re in turmoil, agony and pain.

They come from picture-perfect families who, by all accounts, are the perfect example of the complete and happy family when, in reality, the family is suffering and on the verge of collapse.

As humans, we must do all we can to assist those hurting children and families. We must look for the little warning signs and cries for help. It’s not about being a busy body or minding one’s own business. It’s about helping fellow humans.

As we all know, owning up to ones failures, shortcomings and problems aren’t easy.

That’s why we must get involved. Getting involved doesn’t have to be painful or difficult and can prove to be very rewarding. Getting involved can be nothing more than a simple phone call to offer assistance in any form, especially prayer.

Some things that go on behind closed doors are illegal like domestic violence, child abuse and so on, which may, at times, require police investigation.

Many a person’s life was changed for the better because someone got involved or advised the appropriate authorities with a simple phone call. It is sad to think that this moment somewhere someone is hurting and crying out for help behind closed doors or on the inside but can’t mange to ask for help on the outside. Some even have evil intentions that we may not even notice.

The tragic stories we hear about on a daily basis are preventable. If you or someone you know are hurting and in need of help, don’t hesitate. Please call on a friend or your local law enforcement agency for help. Life is too short to be unhappy, and life is too fragile to not report wrongdoing or suspicious behavior.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.