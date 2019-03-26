Kenny Martin: When given lemons, make lemonade

By

With all the positive things in our lives, it’s often easy to get stuck on one negative issue and not see the many positives in life. As humans, we all have negative things that happen in our lives. Life is full of highs and lows, positives and negatives.

It’s how we handle these situations that determine our attitudes. Life is like a glass of water. You can either see the glass as half full or half empty. Life is too short to spend time fussing about what we can’t change. For example, we will always have traffic to deal with, lawns to mow, chores to do and frustrations. Everyone has pet peeves.

Pet peeves are things in our lives that annoy, irritate and frustrate us at what seems to be the worst time. We all have them. Even the best of people have terrible and frustrating moments. It’s how we as humans handle those moments that make us or break us.

For example, we’ve all been mad at someone and wanted to let them know exactly how we felt, but kept our comments to ourselves to avoid confrontation and hurt feelings. Good move. Nothing is ever gained from confrontation during a moment of rage, frustration or temper tantrums, but hurt feelings and regret.

Thinking positive during tough or low times and focusing on the good things in our lives is one of life’s survival techniques. Sort of the old “if life gives you lemons, make lemonade” theory. Going through life stuck in a negative state of mind can be debilitating and frustrating. We can’t always be positive, but it never hurts to try.

In closing, life can be tough. Life can be trying, but life can also be satisfying. Keep your chin up, and keep reaching for the stars.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.