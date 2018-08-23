Police catch gas station burglary suspect

By Jared Felkins

Staff Reports

A Mt. Juliet police officer spotted a suspicious man on Lebanon Road on Monday morning who turned out to be a suspect in a Shell gas station burglary that happened early Saturday morning.

The officer who was on patrol in the area noticed a suspicious person at about 10:15 a.m. The man attempted to hide a backpack as the officer passed him.

After the officer spoke to the man, Luciano Ruotolo, 19, of Mt. Juliet, police said they believe he was responsible for the Shell gas station burglary, where nearly $1,000 of Juul vape pods and pens were stolen after the station’s front glass was broken. Detectives also found Ruotolo was in possession of nearly half of the items stolen from the gas station.

“Mt. Juliet’s finest work hard to keep our community safe, and they are always on the lookout for suspicious activity,” said police Chief James Hambrick. “We continue to be relentless in our desire to make sure Mt. Juliet is one of the safest communities in Tennessee.”

Ruotolo was charged with burglary, theft of property, unlawful possession of burglary tools. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail.