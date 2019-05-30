Cumberland’s Phoenix Ball organizers announce sponsors

By

The Cumberland University Phoenix Ball organizers announced the sponsors of this year’s event.

The 2019 Phoenix Ball – Moonlight and Magnolias: A Night of Southern Elegance will be June 1 on the Cumberland University campus. The Pavilion Senior Living is the presenting sponsor of the Phoenix Ball.

Additional sponsors for the event include ESA, ICT, Hardaway Construction, Lee Co. as design and construction sponsors and ServPro as entertainment sponsor.

The Phoenix sponsors include Scott and Kirsten Harris and Parks Auction Co., Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon and Wilson Bank & Trust. The pre-ball reception sponsor is Novamet Specialty Products and patrons of the ball include ReMax Exceptional Properties-Eastland, Adam and Lori Tomlinson, CedarStone Bank, Chartwells, city of Lebanon, Home Instead Senior Care, Pat Bryant, ReMax, SE Motorsports, Sodexo, Southern Bank of Tennessee, Stewart Knowles, THW Insurance Services, Tim Leeper and Wilson County Motors.

Additional sponsors include Hunt Brothers Pizza as magnolia sponsor, Compass Auctions and Real Estate and Fleming Homes as auction sponsor, Hurdle Land & Realty and Amber Hurdle Consulting as bourbon and bubbles bar lounge sponsor, Chuck and Kathryn Daley as dessert sponsor, Neil and Susan Kirshner as floral sponsor, Square Market as lavatory sponsor, Beauty Boutique as photo booth sponsor, Wilson County Motors as safe ride home sponsor, Kevin’s Automotive as signature cocktail sponsor, Dr. E. Dwayne Lett as valet parking sponsor, Zaxby’s as late-night sponsor and Eddie and Brandi Lovin as wine sponsor.

The annual Phoenix Ball benefits scholarships for Cumberland University students and has contributed to hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for students in the past 36 years.

Tickets and additional information about the ball is available at phoenixball.com.

