Friendship drama students to present ‘Oklahoma!’

By Angie Mayes

Special to Mt. Juliet News

Friendship Christian School thespians will present the classic musical, “Oklahoma!,” on April 25-27 at the school.

They will present the “Getting to Know You” version of the musical.

This is the 75th anniversary of the fan-favorite show’s appearance on Broadway, and Friendship director Key McKinney said she is excited to direct the show again.

“’Oklahoma!’ is one of my all-time favorites,” McKinney said. “’Oklahoma!’ has a near-and-dear place in my heart. This is my fifth time involved in ‘Oklahoma!.’ In high school, I was a dancer. Then, when I was a young mother, I played Ado Annie. Later, I got the opportunity to be Laurey, and this is my second time directing the show.”

The show, written by Broadway legends Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II, is based on Lynn Riggs’ 1931 play, “Green Grow the Lilacs.”

The musical is about the lives of people who lived in the Oklahoma! Territory in 1903. As the characters interact with one another, well-known songs are sung.

Among them are “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin,’” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and “Oklahoma!.”

McKinney said the theme and meaning behind the show is important.

“You’ve got to be hardy,” she said. “You’ve got to be, to get by in this world. I think that is so important for us.”

McKinney said she cannot wait for the audience to experience the show.

“I’m excited for people to come and see what these young people have done and are continuing to do here at Friendship Christian School,” she said. “We would love for you to come and see ‘Oklahoma!.’”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. They can be purchased at the door at 6 p.m. on show nights. The doors to the theatre will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. There will not be a matinee.

Friendship Christian School is at 5400 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. For more information about the show, follow Friendship on Twitter at @FCSCommanders or visit the school’s Facebook page.