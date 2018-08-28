Groundbreaking set for new high school

By Jared Felkins

By Matt Masters

mmasters@lebanondemocrat.com

The groundbreaking will be Wednesday for a new high school in Mt. Juliet, collectively known as Green Hill High School, although the school has yet to be officially named.

The groundbreaking will be at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Lebanon Road and Greenhill Road. Signs will be posted at the intersection to direct the public where the event will take place.

The new high school was a contentious topic among the public who has been divided on the location, pricing and need, although many of those opposed to the school maintain they are not anti-school. The Wilson County Commission was also split on the new school, mainly regarding how to fund its construction.

The commission voted 18-6 to take out $107 million in bonds to pay for the school after supporters and opposition packed commission chambers and flowed into the hallways for hours. The commission also voted to put a ½-cent sales tax referendum on the Nov. 6 general election ballot as a potential funding source.

Commissioners Bobby Franklin, Jerry McFarland, Dan Walker, John Gentry, Terry Ashe and Frank Bush voted against the bonds. Commissioners Becky Siever, Adam Bannach, Chad Barnard, Kenny Reich, Terry Scruggs, Sara Patton, Sonja Robinson, Jeff Joines, Mike Justice, Diane Weathers, Gary Keith, Terry Muncher, William Glover, Annette Stafford, Wendell Marlowe, Sue Vanatta, Joy Bishop and Jim Embrton voted for them. Commissioner Cindy Brown was absent.

The Wilson County school board unanimously approved the decision Aug. 13 to send the funding request of $107 million for the school to the commission.

While the topic of the school has captivated and irritated people for months, there is little doubt the school isn’t needed as Wilson County continues to experience unprecedented growth, especially in schools.

The new high school will accommodate 2,000 students when it opens. More detailed information, including heat maps, property studies and impact studies, may be found at wcschools.com/page/1478.