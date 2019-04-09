Mt. Juliet Christian drama to present ‘Guys and Dolls’

By

The drama department students and faculty at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will present the spring musical production of “Guys and Dolls” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the school.

Mt. Juliet Christian drama teacher Kim Overstreet will direct a cast and crew of 26 high school students that is a musical theater favorite for an audience of all ages.

Set in New York City during the 1950s, “Guys and Dolls” will feature hilarious dialogue, romance, a glorious Frank Loesser musical score and choreography that is dynamic and story driven. The primary theme that runs through the show is the differences between guys and dolls, what they want and their hopes and dreams, as well as their differing views of each other. The guys believe dolls are out to trap them and make them settle down, while the dolls despair the men they love will never change and finally give them the security and love they crave. The theme provides both humor in the relationship between Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide played by sophomore Christian Link and senior Abigail Wilson, respectively, and tension in the relationship between Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown played by senior Abe Gibson and junior Anna Wise, respectively, which is ultimately resolved at the end of the show.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and will be available at the door. Doors will open Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The performances will in the gymnasium at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road.