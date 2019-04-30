Mt. Juliet High School holds safety seminar prior to prom

By

By Cedric Dent Jr.

Mt. Juliet News Correspondent

On Thursday evening with prom night just a few days away, Mt. Juliet High School gathered mothers, teenage girls and even a few fathers for a personal safety seminar with Barb Jordan, a former All-American athlete and USA softball player and coach who currently coaches women and young girls on how to stay alert and hedge against predators in their own communities.

The prom often coincides with other major events downtown but none as large, rowdy and raucous as the festivities of the NFL’s 2019 Draft, so the school brought an Olympic athlete to teach girls, as well as parents, how to be safe.

Jordan packed the better part of two hours with various and sundry tactics to avoid dangerous or disadvantageous situations, as well as how to fend off danger when those situations prove unavoidable. The first half of the talk was just that, a talk to the parents and daughters at Mt. Juliet High School in the school cafeteria with a screen on the wall behind her for a PowerPoint presentation. The second half, however, was a hands-on application of many of the tools she discussed in the first half, pushing and encouraging participants through activities designed to get them used to what it feels like to protect themselves in precarious circumstances.

Both students and parents laughed a lot throughout the activities just as Jordan said they would when she first started. But before the fun began, she led with honesty and seriousness. Jordan started the seminar with an explanation as to why she was giving one and her reason was, more or less, her life story.

“I grew up in Southern California” since age 5; I had two brothers, two sisters,” she said. “I had a real nice life, went to California Northridge. I played softball; I was a three-time All-American.

Jordan also played for three national championship teams before playing eight years for Team USA. Afterward, she became a college coach and was subsequently an assistant coach for Team USA.

Jordan’s accolades, which greatly outnumber those she actually mentioned, naturally lead one to wonder why an Olympic athlete and coach might end up with a career in public speaking at 53. She attributed it to what happened when she was a senior in college.

“My older sister met a guy who had a great job who, 30 years ago, was making $60,000 at the age of 30 years old. He drove a really nice SUV, personalized license plate, walked through my parents’ door, gave my dad the finest wine and cheeses, and my parents said, ‘Wow, this guy is something.’ And he had all the right answers.”

She explained how her sister, Bev’s, boyfriend inveigled his way into their family, attended church and communion with them and ultimately the family Thanksgiving dinner as Jordan’s eventual brother-in-law.

“Four days later, he took my sister to an isolated road and shot her four times in the head for her life insurance policy – brutal,” she said.

This, Jordan explained, led her to what she does now under the brand she named for her sister, BeV, which stands for “Be Vigilant.” Her message from the start was predators don’t always look like predators, but there are nuanced warning signs one can notice if one is vigilant. As such, she is currently a vigilance coach for women everywhere, and she broke down many of the primal instincts with which most human beings, as the most domesticated animal of all, have dispensed as socially awkward, extraneous or superfluous.

The instincts she trained people to access are primal and natural but often ignored, and when she highlighted them, it was easy to surmise they’re commonly ignored in favor of social graces and political correctness because, in some cases, they verge on controversial insinuations. She advised women to take note of and avoid isolated areas, avoid people who seem like predators, be ruthlessly protective of one’s personal space when it’s invaded, have a go-to strategy for defense and escape in any scenario and access the power of numbers whenever possible. To be protective of personal space, she gave the women and girls permission to be rude when someone gets too close, and she walked them through a series of measures that could be taken in various situations when this might happen.

Rudeness is, perhaps, the least controversial disregard for social graces she recommended to keep oneself from harm’s way. When she explained what to do when someone seems like a predator, though, it invoked the commonly criticized practices of racial profiling in which police indulge across the country because the obvious question becomes what makes one seem like a predator? While not everyone agrees, though, Jordan nipped it in the bud early by breaking down people’s mental images of what a predator looks like. Instead, she focused on the suspicious behaviors of those with predatory intentions.

Jordan, who lives in Tennessee, also mentioned familiar places when she talked about the isolated areas women should avoid.

“Try to keep your gas tank a quarter of a tank full or more,” she said, “because it gets less than a quarter of a tank…you don’t get to choose the gas station that you go to. That’s a problem. That’s a problem in some neighborhoods. I was in Antioch the other day; that was a problem for me. That was my fault.”

The event was co-sponsored by Mt. Juliet Travel, Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet and Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee. Principal Leigh Anne Rainey said she and Mt. Juliet Travel’s Cassy Thompson wanted to make sure Mt. Juliet students were empowered to be vigilant about the dangers that might present themselves one day. She reassured parents, though, the school is as secure as can be.

“We don’t ever take anything for granted or take anything lightly,” Rainey said.

She went on to mention the facility was equipped with 175 cameras, and her own phone had a direct interface with the surveillance system.

“And if there’s anything that parents need to know, you all know I email you all out, and I message you all out immediately, so y’all should get information quickly if ever something goes down.”