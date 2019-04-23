Mt. Juliet High School students demonstrate cultures at festival

By

Mt. Juliet High School’s German Club, Japanese Culture Club and Chinese class members volunteered to staff booths March 28 at Mt. Juliet Elementary School’s bi-annual Multicultural Festival.

Mt. Juliet students taught German, Chinese, Japanese, and Hungarian to elementary students and provided interactive hands-on activities.

Students were able to experience native Hungarian animal exhibits, calligraphy writing in Japanese katakana, fan folding, German storytelling, origami and traditional German candy.

The high school students were also able to showcase different Japanese foods and drinks and teach younger students how to play traditional German games.

Students could also attempt to lift prizes off of the Chinese booth using chopsticks and saw how Hungarian embroidery was created.

Two high school students decided to become world language teachers due to the event.