Ninth-annual Honor Band shows off skills

By Matt Masters

mmasters@lebanondemocrat.com

The Wilson County Band Director’s Association presented the ninth-annual Wilson County Honor Band concert April 4 at Lebanon High School.

Middle and high school students from across the county came together to perform with guest conductors Atticus Hensley and Stephen Rhodes.

Hensley is the band director for both East Middle School and West Middle School in Tullahoma, while Rhodes recently retired from Lipscomb University, where he served as professor of music and director of instrumental studies for 40 years.

Each honor band featured more than 100 student musicians in music programs at Carroll-Oakland School, Lebanon High School, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Mt. Juliet High School, Mt. Juliet Middle School, Southside School, Walter J. Baird Middle School, Watertown High School, Watertown Middle School, West Wilson Middle School, Wilson Central High School and Winfree Bryant Middle School.

Lebanon High School band director Ben Channell said the Honor Band is a great opportunity for student musicians to get a different perspective and philosophy to perform with each guest conductor.

“They only met for the first time as a group this morning at 8:30 a.m., so this is cool,” Channell said. “For the high school students, especially, it’s really cool for them to get that direction from a college guy [Rhodes.] It’s completely different from us high school people, so it’s just that different perspective, and obviously there’s high-quality teaching that’s going on in both groups.”

The performance was originally scheduled for February but was rescheduled after historic rainfall and flooding struck the county.